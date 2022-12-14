Menu

Crime

2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding in connection with Richmond Hill stabbings

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 11:38 am
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Richmond Hill.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police / handout

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police said on Dec. 3 at around 2 a.m., officers received a report of an injured person in the Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West area.

“When officers arrived, they located two adult male victims suffering from stab-wound injuries,” police said in a news release.

Police said two male suspects were waiting outside of an establishment when the two victims exited.

“The suspects ran at the victims and began a physical altercation,” police alleged.

Read more: Fire breaks out at home in downtown Toronto

According to police, one suspect allegedly had a knife and stabbed both victims “several times.”

Officers said the two male suspects and one female suspect fled the area in a dark coloured vehicle before police arrived.

Police said 26-year-old Rachel Ga Yoon Kim from Vaughan and 22-year-old Thomas Mu He from Toronto were arrested.

They have both been charged with attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault.

According to police, the third suspect remains outstanding.

Police have released a photo of the third suspect and are appealing for information.

“If seen, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

