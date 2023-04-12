Suspect facing more charges stemming from violent Montreal mosque break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a suspect accused in a violent break-in at a downtown mosque is facing more charges.

Cory Anderson, 32, is charged with assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and mischief stemming from an incident early Sunday at the Al-Omah Al-Islamiah mosque.

A national Muslim group released surveillance videos that appear to show someone trying to strike a young worshipper before using a rock to break through the mosque’s front door and entering the prayer room.

The Canadian Muslim Forum had called on police to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

Montreal police said Monday the incident didn’t appear to be motivated by hate, but investigators from the hate crime unit became involved because a place of worship was targeted.

Anderson was initially charged with mischief and released on a promise to appear, but police say he was rearrested today and will remain in custody until at least Thursday.