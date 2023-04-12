Menu

Crime

Suspect facing more charges stemming from violent Montreal mosque break-in

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 6:10 pm
A still image from a surveillance video from a downtown Montreal mosque. View image in full screen
A still image from a surveillance video from a downtown Montreal mosque. Facebook/Canadian Muslim Forum
Montreal police say a suspect accused in a violent break-in at a downtown mosque is facing more charges.

Cory Anderson, 32, is charged with assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and mischief stemming from an incident early Sunday at the Al-Omah Al-Islamiah mosque.

A national Muslim group released surveillance videos that appear to show someone trying to strike a young worshipper before using a rock to break through the mosque’s front door and entering the prayer room.

Read more: Man charged after downtown Montreal mosque break-in, alleged assault caught on video

The Canadian Muslim Forum had called on police to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

Montreal police said Monday the incident didn’t appear to be motivated by hate, but investigators from the hate crime unit became involved because a place of worship was targeted.

Read more: New calls to fight antisemitic attacks on Jewish community in Montreal

Anderson was initially charged with mischief and released on a promise to appear, but police say he was rearrested today and will remain in custody until at least Thursday.

Muslim Awareness Week launches in Montreal
Montreal PoliceSPVMUnlawful ConfinementArmed AssaultHate Crimes UnitCanadian Muslim ForumMontreal hate crimesAl-Omah Al-Islamiah mosqueMontreal mosque break-in
