Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rogers CEO pledges to work with rival companies to provide TTC cell service

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways'
Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways
WATCH ABOVE: Rogers has bought the Canadian division of an Australian company that owns cell service infrastructure in Toronto’s subway system. Rogers says it will be developing 5G coverage in the TTC subways over the next two years. Sean O’Shea reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rogers Communications Inc. president and CEO Tony Staffieri said his company would not attempt to prevent any of its rivals from offering cellphone service to their customers on Toronto’s subway system once Rogers takes control of the wireless infrastructure.

Speaking Wednesday at a lunch hosted by Canadian Club Toronto, Staffieri pledged the network “will work for everybody.”

“We really need to figure out and implement on a timely basis 9-1-1 emergency calling throughout the subway transit system and it doesn’t matter who you’re on. It could be us, Bell, Telus, Videotron — it doesn’t matter,” he said.

“We think it’s important for not just our customers but for Torontonians and that was our intent in doing this. If Bell, Telus want to step up and join in, we’re happy and open to having those discussions with them.”

Bell and Telus had expressed concern over whether their customers would be able to use wireless service on the transit system after Rogers announced it had acquired BAI Communications’ Canadian arm, which has held the rights to the Toronto Transit Commission’s wireless network since 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: What to know about the TTC’s upcoming Rogers cellphone network

Staffieri said talks with BAI began around a year ago as Rogers heard from customers, many of whom were returning to downtown offices amid the pandemic, that they wanted connectivity on the subway.

Trending Now

He said those negotiations became more timely recently in light of a wave of violence on the TTC that prompted calls for the three major telecom companies to sign on to BAI’s service.

Rogers plans to upgrade BAI’s existing network, which covers around one-quarter of the subway’s underground tunnels, to ensure 5G capacity over the next nine months.

Staffieri said it will take around two years for Rogers to also build a 5G network for the entire subway system, with construction only possible for two to three hours per night when trains do not run.

He said the system will come online in “bits and pieces” over that time frame, with 9-1-1 calling first, followed by text messages, voice calling and video streaming.

“The TTC has committed to give us as much access as possible,” said Staffieri. “We want to do this aggressively.”

More on Canada
TorontoTTCRogersToronto transitRogers communicationsToronto SubwayRogers Communications Inc.TTC Cell ServiceCell service TTCtoronto subway cell servicerogers ttc
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers