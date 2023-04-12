Menu

Canada

No one hurt, five freight cars derail at CP Rail yard in Metro Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 3:14 pm
The Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to a five-car train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railyard in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Wed. April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to a five-car train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railyard in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Wed. April 12, 2023. Global News
The Transportation Safety Board confirms several cars of a Canadian Pacific freight train derailed at the Coquitlam Yard in Metro Vancouver.

A statement from the board says 15 cars were being moved in the yard just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, when five jumped the tracks.

The derailed cars included one loaded with hydrochloric acid.

Read more: B.C. tug sinking highlights systemic concerns: TSB

The statement says that tank car landed on its side, but no dangerous goods were released and no one was hurt.

Canadian Pacific and Transport Canada dangerous goods teams responded.

A safety board investigator has also been sent to gather information and assess the situation.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

