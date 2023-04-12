Menu

Canada

Grand Cache, Alta. man charged in 2009 Saskatoon murder cases

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 3:06 pm
Saskatoon police arrested a man in connection with two 2009 homicides. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a man in connection with two 2009 homicides. File / Global News
A 32-year-old man in Grand Cache, Alta., has been charged by Saskatoon Police Service in connection with two homicides that happened in 2009.

Police were called to the 300 block of Avenue T South on Jan. 1, 2009 for a report of two men being stabbed. One of the men survived his injuries, but the other, 22-year-old Spencer Whiteman, died from his stab wounds.

Officers were then called to the 400 block of Avenue H South on Nov. 16, 2009 to a report of a stabbing and found 33-year-old Morgan Doucette, who later died from life-threatening stab wounds.

The major crime section arrested the 32-year-old suspect on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

The suspect was 17 years old at the time of the first stabbing and 18 years old at the time of the second stabbing.

PoliceSaskatoon NewsStabbingSaskatoon Police ServiceSuspectHomicidesgrand cache
