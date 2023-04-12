Guelph charities are feeling the impact of the economic crunch

Send this page to someone via email

Charities and non-profits in Guelph and surrounding areas are feeling the financial pinch.

Those like the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin are having to make adjustments to their operations as a result of having fewer donations coming to the organization.

“The cost to deliver services is higher and the funding available to do so is less,” said executive director Glenna Banda. “It is forcing us as a sector to adapt, to look at how we are delivering services and supporting the community.”

A recent survey of close to 3,000 charities in Canada revealed that 57 per cent are having trouble meeting demand. A third also reported a significant decline in revenue.

“They are beginning to buckle under the strain of increased demand for services and stalled revenues,” said Duke Chang, CEO of CanadaHelps, which commissioned the poll.

The poll also found 40 per cent of respondents said they saw higher demand for their services than before the pandemic.

The impact of the decline in revenues and increase in the use of services is also being felt among volunteers and staff.

“Morale is low,” said Banda. “But Guelph is a very caring community. We do know it will come to an end and we will be able to persevere.”

The effects of the pandemic are believed to have taken a toll on fundraising efforts.

The Salvation Army Guelph Citadel recently fundraised $144,917 during its Christmas Kettle campaign. But at one time, it was at $96,000 with five days to go. A last-minute rally enabled it to come close but it still fell more than $15,000 short of its $160,000 goal.

The Guelph Food Bank saw a decline in food donations. It came up short of its 90,000-pound goal for its fall food drive. Like other non-profits in Guelph, it is also struggling to keep up with demand.

“There were a lot of different ways to fundraise that just didn’t work during that period,” Banda said. “There were a lot of organizations that couldn’t do events and now we have the pressures of the economic situation.”

