Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk fined $5K for cross-checking

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk was fined $5,000 on Wednesday for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson.

The incident occurred at 19:10 of the third period of Tuesday night’s game between the Jets and Wild, when Pionk cross-checked Johansson from behind along the boards. Johansson fell to the ice in noticeable pain and was slow to get up.

Pionk received a major penalty for his actions.

Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking against Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 12, 2023

The $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, will go to the NHL players’ emergency assistance fund.

The Jets defeated the Wild 3-1 to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Pionk, 27, has 10 goals and 22 assists in 81 games this season.