Canada

Massive fire engulfs subdivision under construction in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Numerous homes under construction destroyed in massive Vaughan fire'
Numerous homes under construction destroyed in massive Vaughan fire
WATCH ABOVE: Numerous homes under construction in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Teston Road appear to have been destroyed in a massive fire in Vaughan on Wednesday. The Global News chopper flew over the scene.
A massive fire engulfed a subdivision that is under construction in Vaughan on Wednesday, appearing to destroy numerous homes.

The City of Vaughan said in a statement issued shortly before 3 p.m. that Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services responded at 1:11 p.m. to the area of Pine Valley Drive and Teston Road for reports of fires at homes under construction.

Images on social media showed a huge plume of black smoke coming from the scene.

Video from the Global News chopper showed rows of homes under construction severely damaged or destroyed by the blaze.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a heavy volume of fire driven by windy conditions. Multiple homes are on fire, and some have since collapsed,” the statement from the City said.

“Defensive firefighting operations were immediately commenced, and the bulk of the fires were knocked down. Spot fires in the area related to this incident are being addressed.”

Fifty-two firefighters were at the scene, along with four chief officers, York Regional Police and multiple paramedics.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

There is no word on what may have caused the blaze. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and an investigation will be launched, the City said.

“The public is asked to avoid the area due to firefighting operations,” the statement said.

