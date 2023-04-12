Massive fire engulfs subdivision under construction in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

A massive fire engulfed a subdivision that is under construction in Vaughan on Wednesday, appearing to destroy numerous homes.

The City of Vaughan said in a statement issued shortly before 3 p.m. that Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services responded at 1:11 p.m. to the area of Pine Valley Drive and Teston Road for reports of fires at homes under construction.

Images on social media showed a huge plume of black smoke coming from the scene.

Video from the Global News chopper showed rows of homes under construction severely damaged or destroyed by the blaze.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a heavy volume of fire driven by windy conditions. Multiple homes are on fire, and some have since collapsed,” the statement from the City said.

On scene at huge fire in Vaughan: fire official tells me “about 20” homes burned down. They are “mopping up”. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/nKwiAQB675 — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) April 12, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“Defensive firefighting operations were immediately commenced, and the bulk of the fires were knocked down. Spot fires in the area related to this incident are being addressed.”

Fifty-two firefighters were at the scene, along with four chief officers, York Regional Police and multiple paramedics.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

There is no word on what may have caused the blaze. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and an investigation will be launched, the City said.

“The public is asked to avoid the area due to firefighting operations,” the statement said.

massive fire in Vaughan, Ontario pic.twitter.com/h0KIsk6mM2 — qt (@lishtothemoon) April 12, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service is on scene and responding to multiple fires at Pine Valley Drive and Teston Road. Please avoid the area as crews respond. — City of Vaughan (@City_of_Vaughan) April 12, 2023

Story continues below advertisement