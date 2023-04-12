Arrest warrants issued for suspected getaway driver in 2021 Edmonton pizzeria shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Arrest warrants have been issued for a 26-year-old man who the Edmonton Police Service says was the suspected “getaway driver” in a 2021 shooting at a restaurant on the city’s south side.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the EPS said the man is believed to be armed and dangerous “and should not be approached.” They said he is known to spend time in both Edmonton and Grande Prairie.

The shooting unfolded at a Royal Pizza on Oct. 8, 2021. According to police, investigators believe a man was having dinner with his family inside when the shooting began at about 8.20 p.m. that night.

That man sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital but survived.

“It was reported to police that an unidentified male approached the restaurant from the exterior of the building,” the EPS said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“He then walked up to a window directly in front of where the family were sitting and fired multiple gunshots through the glass at them.”

While the one man eating dinner was shot, his family members as well as other customers and restaurant staff were able to get away unharmed.

Police said the suspected shooter left the scene on foot before getting into an SUV being driven by another person.

That suspected driver has now been identified as Harsh Jindal of Edmonton.

Police are looking for a man suspected of being the getaway driver in connection with a 2021 shooting at an Edmonton restaurant.

“A total of 17 warrants have been issued for Jindal’s arrest, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a prohibited/restricted firearm with intent to endanger life and intentionally discharging a firearm into a place knowing, or being reckless as to whether, that place is occupied,” police said.

Global News has asked police for an update on the search for the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information about Jindal’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.