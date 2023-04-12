Police in Barrie, Ont. seek suspect who allegedly performed ‘indecent act’ in resident’s backyard

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Barrie, Ont., are warning the public after a homeowner reported catching a man performing an indecent act in their backyard twice in one night.

On Wednesday, April 12, officers responded to two separate incidents at the same home in northeast Barrie.

Police say the first incident happened around 12:40 a.m. when a Cook Street resident went to their backyard and saw an unknown male performing an “indecent act.”

The male allegedly fled into a neighbour’s yard when challenged by the homeowner. He was last seen heading in a southerly direction.

“I think it’s concerning when you find a stranger in your backyard, and it’s even more concerning when it’s the overnight hours knowing what this individual was doing at the time when he was initially confronted,” said Peter Leon, corporate communications co-ordinator with Barrie.

“The homeowner scared him off, but he came back.”

The second incident happened at around 4:30 a.m., when the same resident reported hearing heard a noise outside and seeing the same person masturbating again in their yard.

“Although there have been no attempts made to enter the involved residence, based upon information responding officers received, it is believed that these two reported overnight incidents may not have been the first time that the suspect has attended this home,” police said in a statement.

Police say the man was described as being approximately 40 years old, wearing long pants, a red flannel jacket and a toque.

Leon said police searched the area both times and could not find the suspect, leading them to believe he may live nearby.

Police are asking those who live in the area and have surveillance cameras to check them and see if there is any activity involving the male suspect that may have been captured around the time of the incidents.

Police are warning the public to be vigilant and always ensure that doors and windows are locked, especially overnight.

“This can happen anywhere at any time, and especially with warm weather upon us the tendency is for people to leave the windows open. Don’t leave yourself vulnerable – secure your property before you go to bed,” Leon said.

Leon said they are also urging the public to call the police to report suspicious activity or persons and to ensure video surveillance cameras are turned on and active overnight or whenever residents are away from home.

Anyone with information or video that may assist police with this investigation should contact police at 705-725-7025, extension 2741.