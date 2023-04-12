Hundreds of guns collected in Sask. police firearm amnesty program

Send this page to someone via email

Almost 270 firearms were surrendered to law enforcement as part of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Firearm Amnesty.

The program ran from March 20 to April 9 and also collected 4,762 rounds of ammunition.

“We are encouraged by the number of provincial residents who chose to participate in this proactive program. While we recognize that firearms are a part of life in Saskatchewan, we cannot forget the threat posed should unwanted firearms fall into the hands of criminals,” said Saskatoon Police Service acting deputy chief Cam McBride.

Each agency gathered the following number of firearms:

Saskatoon Police Service – 114

Regina Police Service – 40

Saskatchewan RCMP – 81

Moose Jaw Police Service – 24

Weyburn Police Service – 3

Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety – 6

“Our top priority – and the top priority of all our provincial policing partners – is the safety and security of the people we serve. We want to thank all those who took the time to arrange for the pick-up of their unwanted and unused firearms. The potential for these firearms to be lost or stolen and end up in the hands of those who may use them in unlawful offences no longer exists,” Saskatchewan RCMP Staff Sgt. Brian Udey said.

Officers noted that during that period, police would not pursue charges related to unauthorized possession of firearms surrendered as part of the initiative.

Surrendered firearms will be checked to see if they are involved in any ongoing investigations, and then will be destroyed.