Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hundreds of guns collected in Sask. police firearm amnesty program

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 12:48 pm
Guns collected as part of the firearm amnesty program. View image in full screen
Guns collected as part of the firearm amnesty program. Saskatoon Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Almost 270 firearms were surrendered to law enforcement as part of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Firearm Amnesty.

The program ran from March 20 to April 9 and also collected 4,762 rounds of ammunition.

Read more: Man seriously injured in downtown London, Ont., firearm recovered, police say

“We are encouraged by the number of provincial residents who chose to participate in this proactive program. While we recognize that firearms are a part of life in Saskatchewan, we cannot forget the threat posed should unwanted firearms fall into the hands of criminals,” said Saskatoon Police Service acting deputy chief Cam McBride.

Each agency gathered the following number of firearms:

  • Saskatoon Police Service – 114
  • Regina Police Service – 40
  • Saskatchewan RCMP – 81
  • Moose Jaw Police Service – 24
  • Weyburn Police Service – 3
  • Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety – 6

“Our top priority – and the top priority of all our provincial policing partners – is the safety and security of the people we serve. We want to thank all those who took the time to arrange for the pick-up of their unwanted and unused firearms. The potential for these firearms to be lost or stolen and end up in the hands of those who may use them in unlawful offences no longer exists,” Saskatchewan RCMP Staff Sgt. Brian Udey said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Loaded weapon, drugs found in bag on Waterloo transit bus

Officers noted that during that period, police would not pursue charges related to unauthorized possession of firearms surrendered as part of the initiative.

Surrendered firearms will be checked to see if they are involved in any ongoing investigations, and then will be destroyed.

Click to play video: 'Police seize 173 illegal guns destined for GTA streets'
Police seize 173 illegal guns destined for GTA streets
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatchewan RCMPFirearm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers