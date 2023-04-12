2 Lexus vehicles stolen from Peel Region recovered in Guelph

Guelph police are trying to figure out how two Lexus vehicles reported stolen from Peel Region ended up in Guelph.
Guelph police were first notified by an employee of a business on Southgate Drive on Tuesday morning.
Investigators say a 2023 Lexus RX and a 2021 Lexus RX had been parked at the back of the building since Monday.
Police determined that the two vehicles were stolen from addresses in Brampton and Mississauga.
The vehicles were seized by police and are undergoing a forensic examination.
Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7028 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
