Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Lexus vehicles stolen from Peel Region recovered in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 12, 2023 12:05 pm
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are trying to figure out how two Lexus vehicles reported stolen from Peel Region ended up in Guelph.

Guelph police were first notified by an employee of a business on Southgate Drive on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a 2023 Lexus RX and a 2021 Lexus RX had been parked at the back of the building since Monday.

Police determined that the two vehicles were stolen from addresses in Brampton and Mississauga.

Read more: Guelph police track down stolen vehicle using satellite radio

The vehicles were seized by police and are undergoing a forensic examination.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7028 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Guelph NewsMississaugaBramptonPeel RegionStolen VehiclesGuelph Police ServiceLexus RX
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers