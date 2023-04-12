Guelph, Ont. man charged with assaulting and disarming police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 34-year-old Guelph man was charged after assaulting an officer and trying to take his weapon.

Authorities arrived at a home on Tuesday morning near London Road and Dufferin Street after one man reported he was assaulted by his brother.

Police said an officer tried to speak with a man before he lunged at him, causing the officer to fall backwards.

The man allegedly grabbed the officer’s stun gun to try and disarm him but he was unsuccessful, police said.

They add that the officer suffered cuts above his eye and on both arms.

The man was charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm a police officer, failing to comply with a release order, and failing to leave a premises when directed.

He’ll appear in a bail court in Guelph on April 21.