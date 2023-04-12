Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. man charged with assaulting and disarming police officer

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 10:35 am
One Guelph man has been charged after a police officer was assaulted at a home near London Road and Dufferin Street. The officer was cut above his eye and on both arms. View image in full screen
One Guelph man has been charged after a police officer was assaulted at a home near London Road and Dufferin Street. The officer was cut above his eye and on both arms. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a 34-year-old Guelph man was charged after assaulting an officer and trying to take his weapon.

Authorities arrived at a home on Tuesday morning near London Road and Dufferin Street after one man reported he was assaulted by his brother.

Police said an officer tried to speak with a man before he lunged at him, causing the officer to fall backwards.

Read more: Guelph man blows his nose on officer’s leg during arrest: police

The man allegedly grabbed the officer’s stun gun to try and disarm him but he was unsuccessful, police said.

They add that the officer suffered cuts above his eye and on both arms.

Trending Now

Read more: Man charged with 2 counts of assaulting an officer: Guelph police

Story continues below advertisement

The man was charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm a police officer, failing to comply with a release order, and failing to leave a premises when directed.

He’ll appear in a bail court in Guelph on April 21.

 

More on Crime
AssaultGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimePolice officer assaultedGuelph assaultGuelph police officer assaulted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers