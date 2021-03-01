Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man blows his nose on officer’s leg during arrest: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 11:43 am
Guelph police have arrested a 30-year-old man.
Guelph police have arrested a 30-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 30-year-old man has been charged after allegedly assaulting officers and blowing his nose on an officer’s leg early Saturday.

Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on Paisley Road near Imperial Road at around 1 a.m. after someone reported hearing yelling and things being smashed in a neighbouring unit.

Read more: Guelph police issue warning about fraudulent job offers

Officers found a man screaming and things being broken inside, police said.

The service added that when the man opened the door, the officers were able to see glass smashed and could hear someone crying.

Police said the man swore at the officers who then tried to get inside to check on everyone’s wellbeing, but the man blocked the door and tried to close it on one of the officer’s arms.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The man was then arrested, but as officers tried to handcuff him, he struggled and repeatedly kicked one officer, police said.

They then used a stun gun to get the suspect under control.

Click to play video 'Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont.' Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont.
Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont.

Police said while being escorted outside, the man intentionally blew his nose on an officer’s leg.

Read more: Guelph police warn of online rental scam after man almost loses $750

The man has been charged with mischief, assaulting an officer, assault an officer with intent to resist arrest, two counts of obstructing police, and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph crimeResisting ArrestGuelph police assaultPolice officers assaulted
Flyers
More weekly flyers