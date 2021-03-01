Guelph man blows his nose on officer’s leg during arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 30-year-old man has been charged after allegedly assaulting officers and blowing his nose on an officer’s leg early Saturday.

Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on Paisley Road near Imperial Road at around 1 a.m. after someone reported hearing yelling and things being smashed in a neighbouring unit.

Read more: Guelph police issue warning about fraudulent job offers

Officers found a man screaming and things being broken inside, police said.

The service added that when the man opened the door, the officers were able to see glass smashed and could hear someone crying.

Police said the man swore at the officers who then tried to get inside to check on everyone’s wellbeing, but the man blocked the door and tried to close it on one of the officer’s arms.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was then arrested, but as officers tried to handcuff him, he struggled and repeatedly kicked one officer, police said.

They then used a stun gun to get the suspect under control.

1:06 Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont. Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont.

Police said while being escorted outside, the man intentionally blew his nose on an officer’s leg.

The man has been charged with mischief, assaulting an officer, assault an officer with intent to resist arrest, two counts of obstructing police, and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.