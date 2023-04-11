Businesses raising concerns over crime in downtown Kelowna, B.C.

A recent survey shows crime is rising in Downtown Kelowna and local store owners raising concerns about the increase.

It was conducted by business owners who work closest to Interior Health’s Outreach Urban Health Centre and distributed by the Downtown Kelowna Association. The businesses attribute the surge to the opening of that facility.

“With all these people congregated in one area, there was a perceived drug issue and they wanted to find out if that was truly indeed what was happening and what was happening to other businesses in the area,” said Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley.

The survey was conducted in February and Burley says he has noticed there have been improvements in the area since that time.

The goal of the report is to eventually bring the report forward to city officials and Interior Health (IH) to show exactly what business owners are dealing with on a daily basis.

“All these things that we’ve been saying all along are happening. Let’s all get together and sit at the same table and try and come up with some things that will help the situation,” Burley said.

The health authority says they are listening to businesses downtown and are working with the city, bylaw enforcement officers and police.

“We share the concerns of our neighbours around people who are sheltering outdoors and surrounding both at the clinic as well as the neighbourhood surrounding the clinic. In working with the city and the RCMP we’ve seen some good results,” said Danielle Cameron, executive director of clinical operations community.

In its current location, the IH facility serves more people than it has in recent years and in order to provide proper care the centre will stay at its current address.

“In 2021 we did move into a larger location and co-located some services which actually in our experience and the experience of the patients and the people that access the clinic has been a great addition to the services available for the population that needs it,” said Cameron.

Cameron says in front of the health centre isn’t the only place there are more unhoused people, as it is a growing trend in Kelowna.

“I think we’re seeing the number of people sheltering outdoors increasing throughout our city. In that neighbourhood but also in other areas of the community,” she said.

Last week, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas released a statement in response to the survey. However, the mayor was not available for further comment Tuesday, but a statement was issued on his behalf.

“(Dyas) is taking time now to review the results and has plans to meet soon with other involved agencies, such as Interior Health, because he understands the importance of the issue and is committed to making progress on the concerns of business owners and employees downtown,” read the statement.

The Downtown Kelowna Association says this survey amplifies what they’ve also been hearing from business owners and the association is ready for a change.

“It’s an issue that needs to be dealt with and in the four and a half years that I’ve been in this job, it really hasn’t changed a lot. It just seems there’s more of it,” Burley said.