Sewer project in Rutland neighbourhood to begin next week

A major sewer project will begin in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood next Monday.

The project will see road closures and detour routes, with construction lasting until late this year or early next year.

Work will begin west of Rutland Road South, starting at Dougall Road South. Work around Belgo Elementary School will happen during the summer break.

“All roads under construction will be closed,” said the City of Kelowna, “however, open to residents who live on them only and detour routes will be signed.”

The public is asked to follow detour routes and obey signage. The upgrades will also include Rutland Waterworks and FortisBC electricity.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for residents and businesses,” said the city.

The city says restoration and landscaping will start shortly after sewer piping is complete on each road.

“This is an important step forward for Kelowna, and we’re pleased to provide this critical infrastructure to benefit our citizens and environment for years to come,” said Patrick Aylard, a senior project manager with the city.

“Residents will be able to connect their homes to the city’s utility once complete, allowing them the opportunity to move from septic to a safe and reliable disposal system and wastewater treatment.”

The city said other sewer upgrades on Hall Road and Wildwood Road, as well as the Rio Drive area, are slated to be completed by the end of 2023 with connection happening in early 2024.

For more about the project, visit the City of Kelowna’s website.