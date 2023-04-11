Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. teen accused in White Oaks assault, vehicle theft: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 11, 2023 2:50 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London, Ont., 15-year-old is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and uttering threats, following an incident over the weekend in the city’s south end, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday in the city’s White Oaks neighbourhood, specifically in the area of Earnest Avenue and Jalna Boulevard, according to police.

Officers were initially called to an address on Dearness Drive in relation to a missing person and threats investigation involving a teen boy, police said.

Read more: Stolen McDonald’s drive-thru sign, 10 road signs found in abandoned pickup, Ontario police say

As they were investigating, they say a teen was making threats toward a woman in the parking lot of a drugstore in the 1700 block of Ernest Avenue. A Rexall is located at the southwest corner of Ernest Avenue and Southdale Road East.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman also suffered minor injuries after she was assaulted by the teen, who jumped on her vehicle and damaged the windshield.

“The suspect entered the driver seat of the victim’s vehicle, put the car in drive and struck a parked truck in the parking lot,” police said in a media release.

“The suspect drove the vehicle out of the parking lot and onto Southdale Road towards Ernest Avenue.”

More on Crime

Read more: Fisherman finds human remains along Thames River, police investigating

Police say the teen then drove into a tree and a parked pickup truck along Ernest Avenue, and fled on foot toward Jalna Boulevard, police said, adding he was located in the 1300 block of Jalna and taken into custody without incident.

Trending Now

The incident resulted in roughly $38,000 worth of damage, police said.

The accused, who can’t be identified as he is underage, faces two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and one count each of assault, assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He also faces two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

AssaultTheftLondon PoliceLondon Police ServicelpsLondon crimeassault with a weaponUttering ThreatsLondon Ontario crimesouth londonWhite OaksTheft of a motor vehicle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers