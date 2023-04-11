London, Ont. teen accused in White Oaks assault, vehicle theft: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., 15-year-old is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and uttering threats, following an incident over the weekend in the city’s south end, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday in the city’s White Oaks neighbourhood, specifically in the area of Earnest Avenue and Jalna Boulevard, according to police.

Officers were initially called to an address on Dearness Drive in relation to a missing person and threats investigation involving a teen boy, police said.

As they were investigating, they say a teen was making threats toward a woman in the parking lot of a drugstore in the 1700 block of Ernest Avenue. A Rexall is located at the southwest corner of Ernest Avenue and Southdale Road East.

Police say the woman also suffered minor injuries after she was assaulted by the teen, who jumped on her vehicle and damaged the windshield.

“The suspect entered the driver seat of the victim’s vehicle, put the car in drive and struck a parked truck in the parking lot,” police said in a media release.

“The suspect drove the vehicle out of the parking lot and onto Southdale Road towards Ernest Avenue.”

Police say the teen then drove into a tree and a parked pickup truck along Ernest Avenue, and fled on foot toward Jalna Boulevard, police said, adding he was located in the 1300 block of Jalna and taken into custody without incident.

The incident resulted in roughly $38,000 worth of damage, police said.

The accused, who can’t be identified as he is underage, faces two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and one count each of assault, assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He also faces two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, police said.

The teen was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.