Teen charged after vehicle seen driving 201 km/h on Hwy 400: police

A teenager has been charged after allegedly driving 201 km/h along Highway 400, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said a 17-year-old driver was allegedly caught driving 201 km/h along the highway at Finch Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Police said the driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation, careless driving and stunt driving.

Officers said the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Earlier this week, another driver was charged after a vehicle was clocked driving double the speed limit along Highway 401 in Toronto.

Police said the vehicle was clocked driving 235 km/h on the highway near Leslie Street.

The driver in that case was charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving, impaired driving and having a blood-alcohol level of over 80.

-with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues