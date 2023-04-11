Menu

Crime

Teen charged after vehicle seen driving 201 km/h on Hwy 400: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 12:53 pm
OPP say a 17-year-old has been charged after a vehicle was seen driving 201 km/h along Hwy 400. View image in full screen
OPP say a 17-year-old has been charged after a vehicle was seen driving 201 km/h along Hwy 400. OPP HSD / Twitter
A teenager has been charged after allegedly driving 201 km/h along Highway 400, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said a 17-year-old driver was allegedly caught driving 201 km/h along the highway at Finch Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Read more: 87 guns wrapped in bubble wrap, holiday paper in Chicago vehicle destined for Canada seized: police

Police said the driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation, careless driving and stunt driving.

Officers said the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Earlier this week, another driver was charged after a vehicle was clocked driving double the speed limit along Highway 401 in Toronto.

Police said the vehicle was clocked driving 235 km/h on the highway near Leslie Street.

The driver in that case was charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving, impaired driving and having a blood-alcohol level of over 80.

-with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

