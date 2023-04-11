Driver facing impaired-related charges after eastern Ontario crash leaves 2 critically injured

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is facing impaired-related charges after a serious single-vehicle crash in eastern Ontario that left two passengers critically injured, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded to the scene on Grist Mill Road near Wilkens Road in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce before 5 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of a car lost control, leading to a rollover, police said.

A 40-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries. A second 23-year-old passenger was taken to hospital by paramedics and later airlifted to another hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both passengers are residents of Admaston-Bromley Township, Ont.

The driver was not injured and was taken to an OPP detachment for testing, police said.

Dalton Kilby-McClure, 24, of Eganville, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood and two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Kilby-McClure’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Kilby-McClure was released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.