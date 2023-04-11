Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver facing impaired-related charges after eastern Ontario crash leaves 2 critically injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 2:31 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver is facing impaired-related charges after a serious single-vehicle crash in eastern Ontario that left two passengers critically injured, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded to the scene on Grist Mill Road near Wilkens Road in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce before 5 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of a car lost control, leading to a rollover, police said.

A 40-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries. A second 23-year-old passenger was taken to hospital by paramedics and later airlifted to another hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: 2 Peel Region residents killed in northern Ontario crash

Both passengers are residents of Admaston-Bromley Township, Ont.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The driver was not injured and was taken to an OPP detachment for testing, police said.

Dalton Kilby-McClure, 24, of Eganville, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood and two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Kilby-McClure’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Kilby-McClure was released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

More on Crime
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingEastern Ontarioeastern Ontario crashTownship of North Algona Wilberforce
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers