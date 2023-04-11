Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario rolls out ‘ultra low’ overnight hydro rate to encourage demand shift

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 11:51 am
Todd Smith, is seen outside the Legislative Chamber in Toronto following Question Period, on Monday, May 27, 2019. View image in full screen
Todd Smith, is seen outside the Legislative Chamber in Toronto following Question Period, on Monday, May 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hydro customers across Ontario can soon choose a new “ultra-low” overnight rate, aimed at people who use more electricity at night, including electric vehicle owners who need to charge their cars.

Energy Minister Todd Smith says the new rate will be 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour, which is 67 per cent lower than the current off peak rate.

Read more: Ontario to require electricity, natural gas utility companies to give customers their data

If customers choose that plan it will be in exchange for a higher on-peak rate.

Smith says it could appeal to customers who electrically heat their home, charge their electric vehicle overnight or who are shift workers.

Trending Now

He says it’s a way to shift demand to a period when it is typically lower and when Ontario produces excess electricity.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting May 1, Toronto Hydro, London Hydro, Centre Wellington Hydro, Hearst Power, Renfrew Hydro, Wasaga Distribution, and Sioux Lookout Hydro will offer the new pricing, and all utilities will be required to offer it within six months.

More on Canada
HYDROOntario hydroTodd SmithOntario hydro rateshydro rates ontarioontario hydro rates overnightovernight hydro
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers