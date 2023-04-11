Guelph woman falls victim to gift card scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph woman appears to have fallen victim to a gift card scam.

The Guelph Police Service was notified by the victim on Monday.

Investigators say the woman received a message on her computer that claimed to be from Microsoft technical support.

They say she then proceeded to contact the number on the email and was instructed by a male on the telephone to purchase $15,000 in Apple gift cards in order to fix the problem.

Investigators say the woman went to three different businesses and purchased $5,000 worth of the gift cards from each business.

They say she then provided the PIN number to the male on the phone.

Guelph police are reminding the public to be vigilant and cautious when speaking with anyone that they are not familiar with, whether it is over the phone or by electronic messaging.