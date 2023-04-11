Man arrested in Kitchener after ‘hate-motivated’ incident on bus in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a man in Kitchener in connection with a hate-motivated incident that occurred on a Grand River Transit bus earlier this month.

According to a release, the man was on a bus near Seagram Drive and University Avenue West in Waterloo on April 4 when he “yelled racial slurs towards several other passengers and brandished an edged weapon.”

A day after the initial release, police would release a second with a picture of a man they were looking to speak with in connection to the incident.

Later in the week, a third release was issued, identifying the suspect as 53-year-old Mark Boutilier.

Police say they arrested Boutilier on Friday near King and Queen streets in downtown Kitchener.

He is facing several charges in connection with the incident including criminal harassment, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation.