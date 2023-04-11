Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in Kitchener after ‘hate-motivated’ incident on bus in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 12:25 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a man in Kitchener in connection with a hate-motivated incident that occurred on a Grand River Transit bus earlier this month.

According to a release, the man was on a bus near Seagram Drive and University Avenue West in Waterloo on April 4 when he “yelled racial slurs towards several other passengers and brandished an edged weapon.”

Read more: 2 hate motivated incidents in as many days in Kitchener-Waterloo under investigation

A day after the initial release, police would release a second with a picture of a man they were looking to speak with in connection to the incident.

Later in the week, a third release was issued, identifying the suspect as 53-year-old Mark Boutilier.

Trending Now

Read more: Knife pulled, racial slur thrown at kids playing basketball in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they arrested Boutilier on Friday near King and Queen streets in downtown Kitchener.

He is facing several charges in connection with the incident including criminal harassment, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedUniversity avenue waterlooKitchener racismWaterloo RacismSeagram Drive Waterloo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers