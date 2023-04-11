Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man posing as police officer gains woman’s trust, then sexually assaults her: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 9:47 am
Toronto resident Ahmed Moustafa, 36, has been charged with assault, sexual assault, and two counts of impersonating a police officer. . View image in full screen
Toronto resident Ahmed Moustafa, 36, has been charged with assault, sexual assault, and two counts of impersonating a police officer. . Handout / Durham Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man posing as a police officer met a woman online and gained her trust before sexually assaulting her, Durham Regional Police allege.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that officers became involved in a sex assault investigation on March 28.

A suspect met a woman online, identified himself as a police officer and gained her trust, police said.

The victim went to the man’s home where he allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Women sexually assaulted at Woodbine Casino in Toronto: police

Police said the investigation determined that the man was not in fact a police officer and investigators are now looking to speak to any other potential victims, individuals with information that could lead to identify other victims, or those who have been contacted by the accused.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto resident Ahmed Moustafa, 36, has been charged with assault, sexual assault, and two counts of impersonating a police officer.

Trending Now

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2524 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'New TTC data shows slight decline of incidents in February'
New TTC data shows slight decline of incidents in February
CrimeSexual AssaultPickeringDurham Regional PoliceDurham PolicePickering CrimeImpersonating A Police Officerimpersonating police officer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers