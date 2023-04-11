Man posing as police officer gains woman’s trust, then sexually assaults her: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A man posing as a police officer met a woman online and gained her trust before sexually assaulting her, Durham Regional Police allege.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that officers became involved in a sex assault investigation on March 28.

A suspect met a woman online, identified himself as a police officer and gained her trust, police said.

The victim went to the man’s home where he allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the investigation determined that the man was not in fact a police officer and investigators are now looking to speak to any other potential victims, individuals with information that could lead to identify other victims, or those who have been contacted by the accused.

Toronto resident Ahmed Moustafa, 36, has been charged with assault, sexual assault, and two counts of impersonating a police officer.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2524 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.