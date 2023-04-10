‘Pysanky for Peace’ celebrates Ukrainian culture, Easter traditions

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the second annual ‘Pysanky for Peace’ at Kingsway Mall. Fourteen oversized hand-painted Ukrainian Easter eggs are on display near entrance 8.

Each egg tells its own story, while each painter is a Ukrainian artist who has arrived in Edmonton this past year. All artists are women who have backgrounds in the arts back home.

One of those artists is Olha Frolova, who arrived in Canada six months ago with her husband, son and daughter.

“They support me and my family and all Ukrainian people,” said Frolova. “For example, I have amazing support for my art.”

Being an artist for over seven years and having her own studio back home, the transition to work hasn’t been easy.

“I have my little workshop in Ukraine and draw with children and people and teach masterclasses. But in Canada, I start all over again,” said Frolova.

For all of these women, not just Frolova, having a giant egg has been a way to tell their story and try to connect with our community, teaching and showing some of what these women came from.

Bo Tarasenko, the marketing manager at Kingsway Mall said these artists are all leaving different lives.

“Some are leaving children behind, families, parents and they are in different stages of that process,” said Tarasenko. “They have come to Canada and they are wondering where do I start? How do we work as artists here?”

The Ukrainie Easter egg is a huge part of Ukrainian Easter tradition, which is why these eggs will be not only on display, but auctioned off to organizations and individuals in a silent auction online.

“100 per cent of the money from the eggs will go to charity,” said Tarasenko. “To the Ukrainian Canada Social Services, and their job, their mandate is to support the newcomers coming in”.

The silent auction starts online April 12th and goes until April 30th.

