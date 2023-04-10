Crash closes eastbound 401 near Kingston, Ont.

See more sharing options

A section of Highway 401 through Kingston was closed to traffic Monday afternoon and evening after a crash sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say the two-vehicle collision happened around 3:30 this afternoon between Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard and Gardiners Road.

COLLISION: #Hwy401 #KingstonOntario #ygk: the highway is closed in both directions between exit 611 Gardiners Rd and exit 615 Sir John A MacDonald Blvd following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk pic.twitter.com/4wqeVp5Mbt — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) April 10, 2023

The eastbound lanes were closed while police reconstructed the crash scene.

Witnesses say the eastbound lanes were backed up to the west of Odessa around the dinner hour.

Police are also appealing to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to call Frontenac OPP.