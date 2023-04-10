Menu

Canada

Crash closes eastbound 401 near Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 6:47 pm
OPP are investigating a crash that closed the 401 near Kingston and sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a crash that closed the 401 near Kingston and sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Global Kingston
A section of Highway 401 through Kingston was closed to traffic Monday afternoon and evening after a crash sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say the two-vehicle collision happened around 3:30 this afternoon between Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard and Gardiners Road.

Read more: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health issues warning of bird flu in pets

The eastbound lanes were closed while police reconstructed the crash scene.

Witnesses say the eastbound lanes were backed up to the west of Odessa around the dinner hour.

Police are also appealing to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to call Frontenac OPP.

