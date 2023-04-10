Menu

Canada

‘Pointless and senseless’: Family devastated after horse shot on B.C. farm

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 10:40 pm
RCMP investigating horse shooting on Vancouver Island
WATCH: Shannon Cairns made a tearful plea on social media after a disturbing incident near Nanaimo over the weekend. Cairns' 25-year-old retired farm horse, Cash, was found Sunday with a shotgun wound to the leg and had to be put down.
A Vancouver Island family is grieving a beloved horse, after they say someone shot the animal on their property over the weekend.

Cash, a “super friendly” retired 25-year-old farm horse had been a staple on the property near Nanaimo, B.C., for nearly two decades, according to owner Jonathan Cairns.

“He’s always loved people … Every morning he comes up and if you don’t have your grain for him on time he’ll stomp around and toss his bowl around waiting for it,” he said.

Read more: 17 wild horses shot, killed west of Kamloops, B.C.; police investigating

But that changed Sunday morning.

“He didn’t come up for his grain that morning. My dad brought his grain out and he wasn’t up there, which was extremely unusual,” he said.

“And he went over and looked and as soon as he went around the corner and looked down the hill he could see him laying there.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate ‘heartbreaking’ slaughter of 17 wild horses'
RCMP investigate ‘heartbreaking’ slaughter of 17 wild horses

The family found Cash with a wound the size of a baseball on his leg, and was forced to put him down.

Cairns said he believes the horse was shot was shot with a shotgun.

“And then he just left him there to suffer, lay there for hours in agony?” Cairns said.

“It’s just pointless and senseless and it makes no sense.”

Cairns said the family has occasionally had trespassers or hunters on the property, but has never heard of anything of this nature happening in the area.

He added that it would be nearly impossible to mistake the horse for a deer or a bear.

Read more: Grade 6 student prompts government to install feral horse signs in Oliver, B.C.

Ladysmith RCMP is investigating the incident, but Cairns said he’s not hopeful anyone will be brought to justice for the shooting.

What’s more, he said he’s fearful someone else could get hurt.

“It’s pretty scary knowing that somebody is around here — what are they doing, shooting anything that moves? Are my kids safe? Are my dogs safe?”

The family is urging whoever is responsible for the incident to turn themselves in to police.

In the meantime, Cairns said he will be investing in trail cameras to try and catch an image of anyone trespassing on the property.

Vancouver Island Nanaimo horse shot Nanaimo B.C. farm horse shot vancouver island horse vancouver island horse shot
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

