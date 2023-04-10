Penticton, B.C. crews navigate ‘complex’ territory of Skaha Bluffs in rescue

Send this page to someone via email

A man who slipped and injured himself while climbing Skaha Bluffs set the scene for a long and complicated rescue Easter Sunday.

Roughly 15 members of the Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR) team, along with 10 other climbers in the Skaha Bluffs area on Sunday afternoon, helped rescue the 30-year-old man who broke his leg while climbing in one of the local caves.

When the call for the rescue came in, three PENSAR members who were climbing in the area were able to get to the scene quickly and provide an assessment of the man’s injury as well as the terrain he was embedded in.

PENSAR manager Mark Pfeifer said more rescue resources were deployed after it was determined removing him from the area was required and, until they arrived, he remained under the care of fellow climbers which included a paramedic and nurse.

Story continues below advertisement

“Skaha Bluffs is a complex area to conduct a rescue due to the steep canyon terrain which creates a set of natural barriers for rescue crews to access the area in a timely fashion,” PENSAR manager Mark Pfeifer said in a press release.

2:28 Okanagan search and rescue teams dealing with high number of call-outs

Nearly three hours after the call came in, the man was finally airlifted out by 6:20 p.m. and handed over to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Pfeifer said he was thankful for the additional support provided by convergent volunteers at the scene who provided comfort, medical aid and evacuation assistance.