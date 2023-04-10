Video captures trio of raccoons at North Vancouver SeaBus terminal

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters in North Vancouver were surprised on Saturday after a visit from some unexpected guests.

A group of raccoons could be seen walking on the rails along the ceiling at the Lonsdale Quay SeaBus terminal.

A video shared to Reddit by user musichead06 shows three raccoons walking above the commuters.

Last October, a video captured at the SeaBus terminal showed a momma raccoon rescuing her baby from the path of commuters.

The baby had dropped down from the rails above and mom had to come down to help.

TransLink confirmed both mom and baby made it out of the terminal safely.

Read more: Raccoon visit prompts Kelowna school closure

A raccoon also caused a disturbance at a Kelowna school in February.

“Families were asked to keep children home from South Kelowna Elementary this morning out of an abundance of caution after staff discovered a raccoon had entered the building,” Central Okanagan School District officials said in a press release on Feb. 27.

“Despite attempts by conservation officers to get the animal to leave the building and trap it, the raccoon climbed up into the space between the ceiling tiles and ceiling.”

Just before lunch the raccoon had found itself in the mood for a different space and exited, with some gentle assistance from school staff, on its own accord from the school.

— with files from Kathy Michaels