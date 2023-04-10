Driver facing charges after crash sends pedestrians to hospital in Brantford, Ont.

A 57-year-old Burlington, Ont., man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Brantford that injured two pedestrians.
Police say a vehicle left the road and crashed into a business around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Edmondson Street between West and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.
The two pedestrians were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver is facing five charges in all, including having open containers of alcohol and operation of a vehicle while impaired.
Investigators are seeking witnesses and anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.
