Driver facing charges after crash sends pedestrians to hospital in Brantford, Ont.

A 57-year-old Burlington, Ont., man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Brantford that injured two pedestrians.

Police say a vehicle left the road and crashed into a business around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Edmondson Street between West and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

The two pedestrians were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is facing five charges in all, including having open containers of alcohol and operation of a vehicle while impaired.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.