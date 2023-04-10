Menu

Crime

Driver facing charges after crash sends pedestrians to hospital in Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 10:34 am
Brantford police say two pedestrians were injured in a motor vehicle crash April 8, 2023 on Edmondson street. View image in full screen
Brantford police say two pedestrians were injured in a motor vehicle crash April 8, 2023 on Edmondson street. Don Mitchell / Global News
A 57-year-old Burlington, Ont., man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Brantford that injured two pedestrians.

Police say a vehicle left the road and crashed into a business around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Edmondson Street between West and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

The two pedestrians were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Ontario teen sent threatening messages to themselves, reported it to police, OPP say

The driver is facing five charges in all, including having open containers of alcohol and operation of a vehicle while impaired.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

