Women sexually assaulted at Woodbine Casino in Toronto: police

An arrest has been made after multiple sexual assaults were reported at Woodbine Casino in Toronto’s west end this month, police say.

Toronto police said between April 1 and April 7, sexual assaults occurred at the casino, located in the area of Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard.

Police said two women were standing in the gaming table area when they were sexually assaulted by a man.

Officers said they believe there may also be more victims.

On Friday, 77-year-old Toronto resident Orestis Roufas was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on May 12.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.