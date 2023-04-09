Where is the worst road in Saskatchewan?

Where is Saskatchewan’s worst road?
Well, it might just be the one you drive down every morning or the one you avoid because of all the potholes.
CAA has officially launched its annual national campaign, which allows drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians to vote in the CAA Worst Roads campaign and vote on which roads need improvement.
The campaign is held every spring when the snow and ice melt, and residents can finally see what bad condition their streets might actually be in.
“It’s all about safety,” Christine Niemczyk, CAA Saskatchewan communications director said. “We want to hear from all road users.”
Niemczyk said Saskatchewan is a landlocked province and relies heavily on road travel for commuting and transportation, which greatly affects the wear and tear on roads.
“Typically, it’s potholes, crumbling pavement, no shoulder, no room or infrastructure for pedestrians or cyclists to share the road,” Niemczyk said. “Perhaps there’s no signage, there’s no traffic lights; it’s unsafe.”
CAA then gathers the user submitted data and publicly lists the top 10 worst roads.
Niemczyk said these campaigns have directly led to increased safety measures around some of the roads that make the list.
This year’s campaign is already underway.
Users wanting to submit their choices for the province’s worst road can visit the CAA website.
The campaign closes on Apr. 25.
In 2022, the top 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan were:
- Mayfair Crescent, Regna
- Saskatchewan 47, Springside
- Highway 9, Hudson Bay
- Saskatchewan 155, La Loche
- Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan
- Circle Drive, Saskatoon
- Fourth Avenue Viaduct S.W., Moose Jaw
- Grant Drive, Regina
- Ingersoll Crescent, Regina
- Ninth Avenue S.W., Moose Jaw
