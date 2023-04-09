Where is the worst road in Saskatchewan?

Send this page to someone via email

Where is Saskatchewan’s worst road?

Well, it might just be the one you drive down every morning or the one you avoid because of all the potholes.

CAA has officially launched its annual national campaign, which allows drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians to vote in the CAA Worst Roads campaign and vote on which roads need improvement.

Read more: Spring has sprung in Regina

The campaign is held every spring when the snow and ice melt, and residents can finally see what bad condition their streets might actually be in.

“It’s all about safety,” Christine Niemczyk, CAA Saskatchewan communications director said. “We want to hear from all road users.”

Story continues below advertisement

Niemczyk said Saskatchewan is a landlocked province and relies heavily on road travel for commuting and transportation, which greatly affects the wear and tear on roads.

“Typically, it’s potholes, crumbling pavement, no shoulder, no room or infrastructure for pedestrians or cyclists to share the road,” Niemczyk said. “Perhaps there’s no signage, there’s no traffic lights; it’s unsafe.”

CAA then gathers the user submitted data and publicly lists the top 10 worst roads.

Niemczyk said these campaigns have directly led to increased safety measures around some of the roads that make the list.

“It just keeps the conversation going, with hopefully the result being that [roads] will be fixed and it will be a safe road for all road users.”

This year’s campaign is already underway.

Users wanting to submit their choices for the province’s worst road can visit the CAA website.

The campaign closes on Apr. 25.

In 2022, the top 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan were:

Mayfair Crescent, Regna Saskatchewan 47, Springside Highway 9, Hudson Bay Saskatchewan 155, La Loche Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan Circle Drive, Saskatoon Fourth Avenue Viaduct S.W., Moose Jaw Grant Drive, Regina Ingersoll Crescent, Regina Ninth Avenue S.W., Moose Jaw