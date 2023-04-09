Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Where is the worst road in Saskatchewan?

By Andrew Benson & Gates Guarin Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 7:33 pm
Potholes are shown on a street in February 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Potholes are shown on a street in February 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Where is Saskatchewan’s worst road?

Well, it might just be the one you drive down every morning or the one you avoid because of all the potholes.

CAA has officially launched its annual national campaign, which allows drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians to vote in the CAA Worst Roads campaign and vote on which roads need improvement.

Read more: Spring has sprung in Regina

The campaign is held every spring when the snow and ice melt, and residents can finally see what bad condition their streets might actually be in.

“It’s all about safety,” Christine Niemczyk, CAA Saskatchewan communications director said. “We want to hear from all road users.”

Story continues below advertisement

Niemczyk said Saskatchewan is a landlocked province and relies heavily on road travel for commuting and transportation, which greatly affects the wear and tear on roads.

“Typically, it’s potholes, crumbling pavement, no shoulder, no room or infrastructure for pedestrians or cyclists to share the road,” Niemczyk said. “Perhaps there’s no signage, there’s no traffic lights; it’s unsafe.”

CAA then gathers the user submitted data and publicly lists the top 10 worst roads.

Niemczyk said these campaigns have directly led to increased safety measures around some of the roads that make the list.

“It just keeps the conversation going, with hopefully the result being that [roads] will be fixed and it will be a safe road for all road users.”

Read more: Flight simulator at Sask. Polytechnic propels student learning to new heights

This year’s campaign is already underway.

Trending Now

Users wanting to submit their choices for the province’s worst road can visit the CAA website.

The campaign closes on Apr. 25.

In 2022, the top 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan were:

  1. Mayfair Crescent, Regna
  2. Saskatchewan 47, Springside
  3. Highway 9, Hudson Bay
  4. Saskatchewan 155, La Loche
  5. Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan
  6. Circle Drive, Saskatoon
  7. Fourth Avenue Viaduct S.W., Moose Jaw
  8. Grant Drive, Regina
  9. Ingersoll Crescent, Regina
  10. Ninth Avenue S.W., Moose Jaw
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon patient in hospital for 10 months leaves for family-managed care'
Saskatoon patient in hospital for 10 months leaves for family-managed care
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsCAAWorst RoadsSaskatoon Roadsregina roadsCAA Worst RoadsCAA Sask
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers