Send this page to someone via email

After a long and tiring winter, it is finally starting to feel like spring in the Queen City.

March 20 marked the first day of Spring, but since then, Regina has had anything but spring weather as snow and cold temperatures continued.

But things are starting to turn around and the snow is beginning to melt.

With some of the warmest days on the horizon, we asked Regina residents how they were feeling being out in the sunshine on Easter Sunday.