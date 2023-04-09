Alberta wildfire season well underway as temperatures, wind increase

Send this page to someone via email

Easter has seen the warmest weekend yet this year, and with spring in full swing, Alberta Wildfire says it’s time to start thinking about fire season.

“Historically in Alberta we see most of our major wildfires that happen in the spring, so we have to be mindful of that and be prepared,” said Melissa Story with Alberta Wildfire.

There are currently 16 wildfires burning across the province, nine of which have carried over from the 2022 fire season. Eleven fires remain active at this time in Alberta — a significant decrease from last year, which recorded 46 wildfires on April 9, according to Alberta Wildfire.

“We’re well below where we were last year, but that said, things can change very quickly, especially when we see temperatures like we have been and winds like we are right now,” Story said.

Alberta saw more than 1,200 wildfires during last years’ season, burning over 150,000 hectares, compared to the five-year average of 1,100 wildfires burning over 190,000 hectares.

While it’s hard to predict what this year will bring for wildfires, Story says this season poses unique challenges.

“Springtime is a difficult time for us. When there is dead vegetation on the landscape, a wildfire can start really easily and it can spread really quickly,” she said.

