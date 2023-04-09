Police looking to identify assault suspect after youth reportedly kicked in the face

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kamloops, B.C., are looking to identify a suspect after a youth was assaulted at a skate park.

The assault took place on Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the McArthur Island skate park, Kamloops RCMP said.

“Prior to the assault the victim youth and a second youth had an altercation, which resulted in the victim youth being on the ground, at which point the suspect allegedly kicked the victim in the face,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“We are releasing a photo of the suspect taken shortly after the assault, in hopes that someone can identify him.”

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, and was wearing black pants, dark running shoes and an orange hoodie at the time of the reported assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.