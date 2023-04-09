Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking to identify assault suspect after youth reportedly kicked in the face

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 2:23 pm
Kamloops assault View image in full screen
Police released this image of the suspect. Kamloops RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Kamloops, B.C., are looking to identify a suspect after a youth was assaulted at a skate park.

The assault took place on Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the McArthur Island skate park, Kamloops RCMP said.

Read more: B.C. RCMP seek 2 men wanted on gun charges and other crimes

“Prior to the assault the victim youth and a second youth had an altercation, which resulted in the victim youth being on the ground, at which point the suspect allegedly kicked the victim in the face,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“We are releasing a photo of the suspect taken shortly after the assault, in hopes that someone can identify him.”

Read more: Shades of Billy Miner — Train allegedly robbed in Kamloops, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, and was wearing black pants, dark running shoes and an orange hoodie at the time of the reported assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Click to play video: 'Former home of Kamloops baseball bat attacker ordered to be sold'
Former home of Kamloops baseball bat attacker ordered to be sold
Related News
KamloopsKamloops RCMPKamloops assaultKamloops assault youthKamloops skate park assaultman assaults youth bcMcArthur Island skate parkMcArthur Island skate park assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers