Crime

Early morning shooting in Kamloops, B.C. sends 1 to hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 8:15 pm
RCMP at the scene of an early morning shooting on Battle Street in Kamloops. View image in full screen
RCMP at the scene of an early morning shooting on Battle Street in Kamloops. Courtesy: CFJC
RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man in hospital.

In a Friday media release, Mounties said they were called to multiple reports of gunshots in the 800-block of Battle Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Read more: 3 arrested and charged after report of shots fired in Kamloops, B.C.

Officers arrived to find a victim at the “insecure residence” and evidence of gunfire. It was not immediately clear how seriously the victim was hurt.

RCMP said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that “some of the persons involved are known to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 205-828-3000.

