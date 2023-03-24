Early morning shooting in Kamloops, B.C. sends 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man in hospital.

In a Friday media release, Mounties said they were called to multiple reports of gunshots in the 800-block of Battle Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a victim at the “insecure residence” and evidence of gunfire. It was not immediately clear how seriously the victim was hurt.

RCMP said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that “some of the persons involved are known to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 205-828-3000.