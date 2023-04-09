Menu

Canada

Lotto ticket that won $5 million sold in Kelowna, B.C.

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?'
What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?
What happens when someone wins the lottery — whether that is $50 or $50 million? The BCLC provides the steps both they and players take to verify and hand out prizes – May 30, 2022
Somebody in Kelowna, B.C., is $5 million richer — but they may not know it yet.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket for Saturday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw was sold in the Central Okanagan city.

The ticket was the only one in Canada that matched all six winning numbers — 8, 13, 16, 27, 31 and 46 — to win the classic jackpot and its $5-million payout.

Click to play video: '‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win'
‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win

The odds of winning the classic jackpot are one in 13,983,816.

This is the second classic jackpot won in B.C. in as many weeks, with Simon Pleau of North Vancouver winning the $5-million jackpot in the March 29 draw.

Read more: B.C. man who bought lottery ticket to celebrate new job wins $5M

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the ticket was purchased and the winner’s name will be announced after they’ve come forward.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players claimed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

