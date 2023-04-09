Lotto ticket that won $5 million sold in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Somebody in Kelowna, B.C., is $5 million richer — but they may not know it yet.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket for Saturday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw was sold in the Central Okanagan city.

The ticket was the only one in Canada that matched all six winning numbers — 8, 13, 16, 27, 31 and 46 — to win the classic jackpot and its $5-million payout.

The odds of winning the classic jackpot are one in 13,983,816.

This is the second classic jackpot won in B.C. in as many weeks, with Simon Pleau of North Vancouver winning the $5-million jackpot in the March 29 draw.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the ticket was purchased and the winner’s name will be announced after they’ve come forward.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players claimed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.