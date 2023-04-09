Yarmouth Regional Hospital limiting visitors amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Yarmouth Regional Hospital is limiting the number of visitors from its 3 East unit after a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Sunday morning, fewer than ten patients have been affected.

Visitors to this particular section of the hospital are currently being limited to one support person at a time.

“Infection control measures have been implemented and other inpatients, staff, and physicians are being tested,” the release said.

Contact tracing, enhanced cleaning practices, and close contacts are also being tested.