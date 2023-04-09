Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department closed again Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department hours have been cut again at the Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt, B.C., as a result of a staffing shortage.

In a notice by Interior Health, Merritt and area residents are warned that emergency services will be unavailable between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, due to limited nursing availability.

People that need care are being asked to seek treatment at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. All other inpatient services will still be available at the Nicola Valley Hospital.

IH says anyone who needs care for a life-threatening emergency is urged to call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC or visit HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Temporary service interruptions have become frequent in Merritt, resulting in mounting frustration from the city’s mayor and residents.

This is the eighth emergency department closure of 2023.