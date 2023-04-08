Menu

Travel advisory issued for Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. between Golden and Revelstoke

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2023 4:49 pm
A map showing the 150-kilometre travel advisory along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior. View image in full screen
A map showing the 150-kilometre travel advisory along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior. DriveBC
British Columbia’s transportation ministry says an “intense spring storm” is poised to hit a 150-km stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in the southeastern part of the province.

DriveBC issued a travel advisory on Saturday for a portion of Highway 1 running between Golden and Revelstoke.

It says the storm is expected to peak on Monday, which may require avalanche control work affecting traffic in both directions.

DriveBC says a closure of up to 8 hours may be required to ensure traveller safety.

The travel advisory covers the stretch of Highway 1 between Highway 23 South and Golden Donald Upper Road.

It says it will issue another update on Monday.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 7
WeatherTrafficBC Interiorsouthern interiorHighway 1Trans-Canada HighwayRevelstokedrivebcGoldenWeather AdvisoryTravel advisoryRogers Pass
