Police arrest man accused of harassing young girls in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and charged a man officers allege was harassing young girls in a Toronto neighbhourhood.

Toronto police said that a man harassed girls who were walking in the area of Pape and Floyd avenues each day from April 2 to 4.

Police said he made “inappropriate comments” to the girls, who were all under 13 years old. He allegedly asked them to go with him.

Read more: Young girls walking in Toronto neighbourhood reportedly harassed by man over multiple days

On Saturday, police said he had been arrested. Ehsanullah Nesari, a 21-year-old from Toronto, was charged with criminal harassment.