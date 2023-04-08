Police arrest man accused of harassing young girls in Toronto

Police have arrested and charged a man officers allege was harassing young girls in a Toronto neighbhourhood.
Toronto police said that a man harassed girls who were walking in the area of Pape and Floyd avenues each day from April 2 to 4.
Police said he made “inappropriate comments” to the girls, who were all under 13 years old. He allegedly asked them to go with him.
On Saturday, police said he had been arrested. Ehsanullah Nesari, a 21-year-old from Toronto, was charged with criminal harassment.
