Crime

Police arrest man accused of harassing young girls in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 4:55 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police have arrested and charged a man officers allege was harassing young girls in a Toronto neighbhourhood.

Toronto police said that a man harassed girls who were walking in the area of Pape and Floyd avenues each day from April 2 to 4.

Police said he made “inappropriate comments” to the girls, who were all under 13 years old. He allegedly asked them to go with him.

Trending Now

Read more: Young girls walking in Toronto neighbourhood reportedly harassed by man over multiple days

On Saturday, police said he had been arrested. Ehsanullah Nesari, a 21-year-old from Toronto, was charged with criminal harassment.

