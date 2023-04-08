Menu

Cyclist struck by streetcar in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 2:12 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
One person has been taken to hospital after a cyclist was struck by a streetcar in Toronto, police say.

At around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, police in Toronto received reports a streetcar had struck a cyclist in the Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West area.

Police said that the intersection was closed, with Toronto fire and paramedics also on the scene.

One patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News one patient was taken to hospital. The age and gender of the cyclist were not immediately clear.

Toronto PoliceTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionDundas StreetToronto CollisionStreetcarDufferin StreetToronto cyclist
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

