Pedestrian struck and killed in Burnaby, B.C. Friday night

A 62-year-old man was hit and killed Friday night in Burnaby, B.C., by a vehicle.

Police said the collision happened around 7 p.m. eastbound on Marine Way.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team was called to the scene to investigate.

Police have not shared any information regarding factors that led to the collision.

Marine Way was closed for hours between Nelson Avenue and Byrne Road for investigation.