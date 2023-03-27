Burnaby RCMP seek man wanted on B.C.-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant.

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is facing multiple charges including assault, uttering threats and mischief.

In a Monday media release, police said he is known to live in Surrey and spend time in Burnaby.

Anyone who sees Dhesi is asked to call police immediately, and not to approach him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.