Crime

Burnaby RCMP seek man wanted on B.C.-wide warrant

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 10:19 pm
Anyone with information on Manveer Singh Dhesi's whereabouts is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.
Anyone with information on Manveer Singh Dhesi's whereabouts is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP. Burnaby RCMP
Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant.

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is facing multiple charges including assault, uttering threats and mischief.

In a Monday media release, police said he is known to live in Surrey and spend time in Burnaby.

Anyone who sees Dhesi is asked to call police immediately, and not to approach him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

Click to play video: 'Cousin of Surrey murder victim speaks out'
Cousin of Surrey murder victim speaks out
CrimeAssaultWantedWanted ManThreatsWarrantBurnaby crimeB.C. crimemetro vancouver crimeb.c.-wide warrantManveer Singh Dhesi
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

