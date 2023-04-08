Menu

Fire

Hamilton, Ont. firefighters respond as downtown variety store goes up in flames

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 10:32 am
A $500,000 downtown Hamilton fire caused by unattended cooking. View image in full screen
A $500,000 downtown Hamilton fire caused by unattended cooking. Don Mitchell / Global News
Unattended cooking is the cause of a $500,000 fire that has destroyed a downtown variety store.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called out to to the Hess Variety at 25 Hess St. N. at Market Street about 10:00 p.m. on April 7 and found smoke and flames coming from the front and rear of the building.

Read more: Police arrest, charge suspect in central Hamilton fire investigation

The structure has apartments on the second floor and all the occupants managed to get out before fire crews arrived. Still, firefighters completed primary and secondary searches to be certain there was no on still inside.

Read more: Downtown Hamilton fire injures 2 on Sunday night

Story continues below advertisement

The fire spread through the walls to the roof area.

At the height of the fire, there were 11 units on the scene.

No one was injured.

 

