Police arrest, charge suspect in central Hamilton fire investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a mid-February Hamilton, Ont., residential fire that saw a family jump out a second-storey window to escape flames.

The 50-year-old was seen on surveillance video walking up to the multi-unit residence at 48 Sanford Ave. South before 10 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Police say the family, which included a young child, suffered injuries as a result of the escape.

Read more: Police release surveillance video of suspect in central Hamilton fire investigation

Firefighters estimate $250,000 in damage was sustained by the home in the blaze and three residents were sent to hospital for treatment.

Investigators says tips from the public assisted in identifying the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is facing five charges in all, including arson, possession of incendiary material and failing to comply with probation.