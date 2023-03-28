Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police arrest, charge suspect in central Hamilton fire investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 4:38 pm
A photo from a security camera on Sanford Avenue north of Main Street East on Feb. 13, 2023 capturing an arson suspect Hamilton Police are seeking. View image in full screen
A photo from a security camera on Sanford Avenue north of Main Street East on Feb. 13, 2023 capturing an arson suspect Hamilton Police are seeking. Hamilton Police Service
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a mid-February Hamilton, Ont., residential fire that saw a family jump out a second-storey window to escape flames.

The 50-year-old was seen on surveillance video walking up to the multi-unit residence at 48 Sanford Ave. South before 10 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Police say the family, which included a young child, suffered injuries as a result of the escape.

Firefighters estimate $250,000 in damage was sustained by the home in the blaze and three residents were sent to hospital for treatment.

Investigators says tips from the public assisted in identifying the suspect.

The accused is facing five charges in all, including arson, possession of incendiary material and failing to comply with probation.

