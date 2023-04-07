Arrests made in ‘violent’ northwest Calgary home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man and woman they believe were responsible for a “violent home invasion” in a Calgary at the beginning of April.

It happened overnight in the Hounsfield Heights/Briar Hill neighbourhood.

At around 4:30 a.m. on April 2, police were called to the 2000 block of Briar Cres. N.W. after a family reported finding a man and woman in their basement.

Police said the homeowner confronted the intruders and was attacked with a weapon. The female suspect used stolen vehicle keys to get into the family’s vehicle and drive away, police said, and the man fled on foot.

The victim received minor injuries.

On April 6, police executed a search warrant in the northwest community of Balmoral, taking two suspects into custody.

Moses Leon Cardinal, 30, was charged with break and enter.

Patricia Alexander Ball, 34, was charged with break and enter, motor vehicle theft, failure to comply with a court order, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Ball and Cardinal are due to appear in court on April 11.

Police are asking anyone with CCTV footage in the area to contact them at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.