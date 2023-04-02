Police search for 2 suspects following NW Calgary home invasion

See more sharing options

Police are searching for two suspects — a male and female — after getting a call about a home invasion in northwest Calgary early Sunday.

Police say the incident happened on the 2000 block of Briar Crescent NW in the Hounsfield Heights/Briar Hill neighbourhood around.

Authorities received a call that one of the suspects was armed with a machete, however police have not been able to confirm this.

The home owner received a minor injury during the break in.

Police believe the invasion to be random and are investigating the situation.