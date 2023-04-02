Menu

Crime

Police search for 2 suspects following NW Calgary home invasion

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 3:44 pm
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarterson April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarterson April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Police are searching for two suspects — a male and female — after getting a call about a home invasion in northwest Calgary early Sunday.

Police say the incident happened on the 2000 block of Briar Crescent NW in the Hounsfield Heights/Briar Hill neighbourhood around.

Authorities received a call that one of the suspects was armed with a machete, however police have not been able to confirm this.

The home owner received a minor injury during the break in.

Trending Now

Police believe the invasion to be random and are investigating the situation.

