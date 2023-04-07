Canadians warned about dark chocolate recall over undeclared allergen

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for some dark chocolate products due to undeclared milk – an allergen that can cause a severe reaction.

An initial recall for dark chocolate products by Salento Organics brand was announced last month, but was updated Thursday to a warning because of additional information, the CFIA said.

The agency sometimes issues public warnings about “high risk” and allergen recalls while the investigations continue. The recall was triggered by test results.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label,” CFIA said.

For now, six products have been recalled in Ontario, but CFIA said it was conducting a food safety probe which may lead to further recalls.

Canadians who brought the affected candies are being told not to consume them if they are allergic or sensitive to milk as this may cause “a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

The chocolates should be thrown out or returned, CFIA said.

So far, no reactions have been reported.

Milk is considered a “priority food allergen” by Health Canada.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction include itchy skin, coughing, wheezing, nausea and dizziness, according to Health Canada.

In the most severe cases, people can experience breathing difficulties, a drop in blood pressure, or shock which may result in loss of consciousness and even death.