Health

Canadians warned about dark chocolate recall over undeclared allergen

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 10:37 am
Click to play video: '10 Kinder chocolate products recalled over possible salmonella contamination'
10 Kinder chocolate products recalled over possible salmonella contamination
WATCH: Easter is on its way and as you prepare the kids’ chocolate treats, you should take a look at some of the labels on them because 10 different Kinder chocolate products are being recalled over possible salmonella contamination – Apr 12, 2022
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for some dark chocolate products due to undeclared milk – an allergen that can cause a severe reaction.

An initial recall for dark chocolate products by Salento Organics brand was announced last month, but was updated Thursday to a warning because of additional information, the CFIA said.

The agency sometimes issues public warnings about “high risk” and allergen recalls while the investigations continue. The recall was triggered by test results.

Read more: President’s Choice salad kit recalled due to undeclared ingredients

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label,” CFIA said.

For now, six products have been recalled in Ontario, but CFIA said it was conducting a food safety probe which may lead to further recalls.

Click to play video: 'Bloated, inflamed and puffy: Differences between allergies and food intolerances'
Bloated, inflamed and puffy: Differences between allergies and food intolerances

Canadians who brought the affected candies are being told not to  consume them if they are allergic or sensitive to milk as this may cause “a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

The chocolates should be thrown out or returned, CFIA said.

Read more: Canada expands Falooda Drink recall over undeclared milk to include multiple flavours

So far, no reactions have been reported.

Milk is considered a “priority food allergen” by Health Canada.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction include itchy skin, coughing, wheezing, nausea and dizziness, according to Health Canada.

In the most severe cases, people can experience breathing difficulties, a drop in blood pressure, or shock which may result in loss of consciousness and even death.

Click to play video: 'Eye drops recalled in U.S. after reports of vision loss, deaths'
Eye drops recalled in U.S. after reports of vision loss, deaths
