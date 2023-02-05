Menu

Canada

Canada expands Falooda Drink recall over undeclared milk to include multiple flavours

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2023 8:53 am
Click to play video: 'Kinder chocolates recalled over salmonella concerns'
Kinder chocolates recalled over salmonella concerns
A recall of certain Kinder brand chocolate products, including Kinder Surprise and Mini Eggs, linked to an outbreak of salmonella in Europe and the U.K. has been expanded to Canada. While the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses reported in Canada in association with the affected products, 63 illnesses linked to the product have been confirmed in the U.K. so far – Apr 7, 2022

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for Falooda Drink that was initially issued because the product contains milk that is not listed on the label.

The recall originally covered Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour, but has now been expanded to include Mango, Pistachio and Rose flavours, all sold in 290 ml bottles.

Read more: Alpha's plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk

Read next: U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic ocean

The distribution area of the beverage has also been expanded to now include all 10 provinces.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the beverage out or return it to where it was purchased.

Click to play video: 'Janes Pub Style Chicken Nuggets recalled'
Janes Pub Style Chicken Nuggets recalled
Canadian Food Inspection AgencyFood RecallFaloodaFalooda drinkFalooda drink canadaFalooda drink recallfalooda drink recall canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

