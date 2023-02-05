Canada expands Falooda Drink recall over undeclared milk to include multiple flavours

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for Falooda Drink that was initially issued because the product contains milk that is not listed on the label.

The recall originally covered Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour, but has now been expanded to include Mango, Pistachio and Rose flavours, all sold in 290 ml bottles.

The distribution area of the beverage has also been expanded to now include all 10 provinces.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the beverage out or return it to where it was purchased.

