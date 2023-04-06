Guelph Storm stay alive in their playoff series with the Sarnia Sting

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm are keeping their OHL season alive by the skin of their teeth.

They defeated the Sarnia Sting 5-4 in Game 4 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series Thursday night. The Storm avoided being swept and now trail the best-of-seven 3-1.

It was a great start for the Storm as they opened up a 2-0 first period lead on goal by Valentin Zhugin and Max Namestnikov.

With Guelph up 2-1 in the second, Zhugin scored his second of the game off a pass from Charlie Paquette. Zhugin returned the favour setting up Paquette late in the period to take a 4-1 lead.

“Zhugin found me and I couldn’t really miss that one if I’d tried,” said Paquette of his goal.

Paquette also received a fighting major after a tilt with Ethan Ritchie in that period to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick.

“In the playoffs, it’s a rough, tough game. Just hit someone then someone came at me,” Paquette said.

Sarnia would put Guelph on their heels early in the third period. Brenden Anderson would score to cut the Storms’ lead down to 4-2, then Cooper Way put one in behind Guelph netminder Patrick Leaver and trail by one goal.

“Stuff happens,” said Leaver after the Sting got back into the game. “The boys stepped up when we needed it the most and we found a way.”

Leaver earlier made some incredible saves, 24 in total. He also had some iron luck as at least four Sarnia shots hit the goal post and stayed out of the net.

Zhugin finished with three points for the Storm, while Cooper Walker had the other Guelph goal.

Benjamin Gaudreau stopped 10 of 14 shots before being replaced by Nicholas Surzycia (3 saves) to the start the third period.

Game 5 of this series is in Sarnia Friday night. You can listen to the game on 1460 CJOY. The pre-game show begins at 6:50 p.m., then Larry Mellott will have the call at 7:05 p.m.